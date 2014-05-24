YouTube CEO Says Joining Google At Four-Months Pregnant Was 'A Bit Of A Leap,' But That It Was The Right Thing To Do

Norman Jean Roy YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki recently opened up about the career moves that really paid off.

At four-months pregnant in 1998, Wojcicki quit her job at at Intel and joined Google as its sixteenth employee.

It “was a bit of a leap, but sometimes you have to do the right thing for you right now,” Wojcicki said in an interview with Glamour.

Prior to becoming head of YouTube in February, Wojcicki ran Google’s e-commerce unit, as well as oversaw the company’s ad business.

Wojcicki also helped Google purchase YouTube back in 2006 for $US1.65 billion. Today, YouTube boasts more than 1 billion unique visitors per month. Under Wojcicki’s leadership, YouTube recently stepped up its efforts to promote its stars through TV-based advertising campaigns and billboards.

Check out the full interview with Wojcicki over on Glamour.

