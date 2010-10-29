YouTube CEO Chad Hurley Moving On To Other Projects

YouTube CEO Chad Hurley, who sold his company to Google for $1.65 billion in 2006, will soon focus most of his attention on other projects, retaining an advisory role at YouTube, he told a conference in Dublin.



We just received this statement from YouTube, attributable to Hurley: “For the past two years, I’ve taken on more of an advisory role at YouTube as Salar Kamangar has led the company’s day-to-day operations. I will continue to serve in an advisory capacity and am excited to witness the next phase of YouTube’s growth.”

