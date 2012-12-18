Google Launches Another Killer App On iPhone

Google launched a new app for iPhone today called Capture that lets you quickly upload videos to YouTube.



Unlike Apple’s built-in Camera app, Google’s Capture lets you sync to your Facebook, Google+, and Twitter accounts to easily push your videos to all your social networks in one go.

The app also features image stabilisation, some basic video editing tools, and access to your camera roll so you can upload older videos stored on your phone directly to YouTube.

We took the app for a spin this afternoon and found that it’s much easier to use and has more functionality than Apple’s Camera app.

One downside: Once the video uploads, it automatically posts to your social networks, even if YouTube’s servers haven’t finished rendering the clip yet. Your followers and friends may get an error message at first.

Capture is just the latest in a string of new and updated Google apps for the iPhone. For a long time, Google had a reputation of delivering half-baked apps on Apple’s platform. Now it’s going all out, delivering some excellent apps that are often better than what Apple can come up with.

Google says Capture will launch on Android devices soon.

You can download Capture for iPhone here.

Here’s a quick video demo from Google:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

