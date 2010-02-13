How To Use YouTube To Drive Business





YouTube is not just a forum for finger-biting babies, dogs on skateboards, and kids who really like Star Wars.

It’s also an opportunity to market your business to millions of people for next to nothing.

Lots of companies are now using web videos to reach out to current and potential customers. They’re building more personal relationships with their client base and reaping the benefits of this creative indirect marketing strategy.

This platform is perfect for small businesses. There are no big budgets required — just a video camera, a little creativity, and this handy guide.

Image: ZapTheDingbat (Flickr)

