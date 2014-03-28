YouTube Blocked In Turkey Amid High-Level Intelligence Leak

YouTube has been blocked in Turkey as a newly leaked recording purportedly includes Turkey’s intelligence chief discussing possible military operations in Syria with the foreign minister and the deputy head of the armed forces.

Another leaked voice recording suggests that Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan orchestrated the release of Baykal’s (former Republican People’s Party leader) sextape in 2010.

Erdogan also tried to block Twitter ahead of elections (with moderate success) and threatened to block Facebook. His ruling AKP party has been embroiled in a wide-ranging corruption scandal for months.

