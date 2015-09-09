This beauty vlogger just revealed to her 80,000 followers that she's partially paralysed

Ten years ago, YouTuber Jordan Bone was in a car accident that left her unable to move her hands, but she hasn’t let that stop her from growing a massive 80,000-subscriber following as a beauty vlogger.

In a video uploaded last week, Bone finally told her viewers why she never moves her hands in her videos, Seventeen reported.

Before the video, Bone noted, fans would regularly ask her, “What’s wrong with your hands?”

Bone also explained how becoming a tetraplegic forced her to make serious changes to her lifestyle. She can’t dress herself, style her hair, and Bone is confined to a wheel chair, she explains in the video.