YouTube bans Steve Bannon's podcast channel hours after Rudy Giuliani appeared on an episode and blamed the Capitol siege on Democrats

Steve Bannon was previously President Donald Trump's chief strategist.

Steve Bannon’s podcast channel was removed from YouTube on Friday night.

It was removed for violating YouTube’s rules, according to The Washington Examiner.

The ban came into place just hours after Rudy Giuliani had appeared on “War Room.”

During the podcast episode, Giuliani said there could be “more responsibility” on the Democratic party for Wednesday’s siege of the Capitol building.

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer told “War Room” listeners that he placed blame on the Democratic party for Wednesday’s siege of the Capitol building, reported The Independent.

Giuliani said: “Believe me, Trump people were not scaling the wall. So there’s nothing to it that he incited anything.”

He continued: “Also, there’s equal if not more responsibility on the fascists who now running the Democrat Party, who have imposed censorship on these people, who have been singling them out for unfair treatment since the IRS started going after conservative groups.”

Bannon, a former White House strategist and senior counselor to Trump, had previously been disciplined by Twitter for inflammatory content on an episode of “War Room.”

On November 5, 2020, Twitter permanently suspended Bannon after he called for Dr Anthony Fauci to be beheaded in an episode. The ban was for flouting Twitter rules on the “glorification of violence,” according to Newsweek.

YouTube’s removal of the podcast follows a string of other high-profile suspensions by social media giants.

Twitter has permanently suspended Trump’s Twitter account and Facebook indefinitely banned him too.

