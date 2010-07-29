YouTube Banned In Russia? Sort Of

Update: Here’s YouTube’s official word on the matter:
We have received reports that a district court in Russia has ordered a local ISP to block access to YouTube. We are looking into the matter and are working to ensure that service is not interrupted.
Original: YouTube has been banned by a court in Russia’s Far East.
RT reports that the court in Komsomolsk-on-Amur has ordered local ISP Rosnet to block YouTube along with four other sites.
Apparently, a video titled “Russia for Russians” on the video-sharing site has been the main driver of its ban in the Russian Far East.
