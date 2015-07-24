YouTube just launched a redesigned app and shared even more growth stats

YouTube New app

YouTube just released a big update to its mobile app that adds video editing tools and makes it easier to keep track of channels you subscribe to.

The app’s navigation changed dramatically:

Its main screen will now feature three tabs, for Home, where you can explore video recommendations, Subscriptions, which lists favourite channels, and Account, for finding your playlists, watch history, and uploaded videos.

Previously, all those options were tucked into side navigation bar.

The video editing tools let you shoot video, trim it, and add filters and music.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced the new app at the VidCon conference Thursday, and promised that even more new features would be coming later this year. The Android version is live now, while the iPhone app will update soon.

Wojcicki also shared some new stats, including that more than half of the site’s views and watch time now come from mobile.

“We’re focused on three top priorities,” she told the crowd. “Mobile, mobile and mobile! Today, we are a mobile company.”

Another big theme of her keynote was how YouTube was crushing TV, noting that, according to Nielsen data, college-age kids are watching 16% less TV this year while “YouTube just had its best year ever.”

She added that mobile revenue is up 100% year-over-year and that mobile alone reaches more 18-34 and 18-49 year-olds than any cable network in the US.

YouTube was the star of Google’s blockbuster earnings last week too. The company cited YouTube revenue growth as a factor behind the strong quarter and revealed that the average YouTube viewing session on mobile now lasts a stunning 40 minutes.

