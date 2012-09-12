Why Google Launched A New YouTube App On The iPhone A Day Before The iPhone 5 Announcement

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

A day ahead of Apple’s iPhone 5 announcement, Google launched a brand new YouTube app for iPhones and iPod Touches.Why now?



Because tomorrow we’ll learn when Apple will launch iOS 6, the new operating for iPhone and iPads. Apple said a few weeks ago it’s deleting the YouTube app that comes preinstalled on iPhones and iPads. In response, Google said it’d make its own app available as a separate download on the iPhone.

iOS 6 will come preinstalled on Apple’s new iPhone, which is expected to launch on Sept. 21 and current iPhone owners will be able to get iOS 6 in a few days.

So the timing is actually perfect for both Google and Apple. By the time you get iOS 6, you won’t even miss Apple’s old (and clunky) YouTube app. You’ll already have the official version from Google ready to go. (Apple designed the original YouTube iPhone app with Google’s blessing).

And Google’s new app is much better than Apple’s. It lets you easily search channels and subscribe to other users, all in a well-designed interface.

