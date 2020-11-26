The top agents and managers for influencers on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok

Select Management Group; UTA; CAA; A3 Artists Agency; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Throughout this year, we have watched as hundreds of talent managers and agents have raced to sign the buzziest social stars.

Hollywood’s top entertainment agencies, from WME to UTA, have particularly focused on snatching up the first wave of TikTok superstars.

To identify which managers and agents were most prominent, my colleagues Dan Whateley, Sydney Bradley, and I spoke with professionals and influencers across the industry to create a database of more than 100 managers and agents and who their creator clients are.

Here are a few examples:

A3 Artists Agency represents YouTubers like Dr. Mike, Guava Juice, and Mr. Kate.

The CEO of Long Haul Management, Dan Levitt, represents gaming YouTubers like MatPat.

Select Management Group works with top lifestyle influencers like MyLifeAsEva and Gigi Gorgeous.

Concurrent Studios manages science and engineering creators like Gus Johnson.

To see more, view the full the interactive database here.

TikTok video screenshot, courtesy of NPR.

NPR’s “Planet Money” has been one of the few legacy media brands to build a large audience on TikTok.

Dan spoke with insiders about how the show has attracted 235,000 followers and millions of likes.

What was its secret?

First, “Planet Money” identified an opening in the market.

Then the team leaned into the personality of its 24-year-old host and a lo-fi aesthetic.

Staffers also spent a lot of time crafting scripts.

And they engaged with the TikTok comments to build a community.

“There was almost [nobody] doing something similar in our beat, and so it was a wide-open opportunity to just create a style,” said Alex Goldmark, the podcast’s senior supervising producer.

Read more about the popular TikTok account here.

Courtesy of AwesomenessTV.

ViacomCBS recently released its new TikTok-focused reality show, “AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer.”

Dan wrote that its production team created an NBA-style “bubble” to protect cast and crew from COVID-19-related risks.

“TikTok is just such an important talent discovery platform for us,” said Emily Hecht, the show’s executive producer.

“Next Influencer,” which premiered on YouTube on Sunday, is a cross between a traditional MTV-style reality show like “The Real World” and a series of “collab” videos between a group of TikTok friends.

Read more on how reality TV has shifted, here.

Alexa Collins.

Influencer Alexa Collins has 1.2 million Instagram followers and over 400,000 fans on TikTok.

Dan spoke with Collins who shared the media kit she uses to pitch brands.

Collins’ sponsorship rates include:

Instagram post: $US1,500

Instagram “Reel”: $US1,000

TikTok post: $US500

Having a pitch deck with her latest audience numbers saves time when negotiating with brands, Collins said.

Check out her current media kit here.

“Ratatouille,” the 2007 Disney-Pixar film, has taken over TikTok.

Palmer Haasch wrote that people are making original songs, memes, and videos about a fictional musical based on the movie.

They call it “Ratatouille: The Musical.”

It started with a song on TikTok with the lyrics, “Remy the Ratatouille, the rat of all my dreams / I praise you, my Ratatouille, may the world remember your name.”

A TikToker created a theatre arrangement for the song.

Then the concept of a full-blown TikTok musical took off.

Read the full story here.

Thanks for reading! Send me your tips, comments, or questions: [email protected]

