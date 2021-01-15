Meet the new influencer company working with top creators and models on OnlyFans

Unruly Agency/OnlyFans/Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Before we get started, I want to first introduce a new reporter on the business of influencers team, Mark Stenberg!

You can reach Mark at [email protected] and on Twitter @MarkStenberg3. He will be covering all things related to the creator economy and new media models.

Now onto the news.

A new influencer agency has climbed to prominence in the industry by helping creators and models manage their OnlyFans accounts.

Unruly Agency works with top influencers like Tana Mongeau and Daisy Keech, offering a full-service approach to OnlyFans.

I spoke with the founders of Unruly and industry insiders to learn how the agency works and the services it provides.

Here are a few key takeaways:

Unruly helps clients set up content shoots and an OnlyFans posting schedule.

Unruly also works with some influencers on incorporating integrative marketing on OnlyFans through product placement.

The company has connected clients with brands like Fashion Nova, Pretty Little Thing, and Manscaped for brand partnerships.

Some other talent managers don’t want to work with OnlyFans, so their clients are jumping directly to Unruly.

“We look at ourselves as a concierge service for influencers,” Unruly said in a statement. “We take the talent’s ideas and help them roll them into production to bring them to life.”

Read the full story on Unruly Agency here.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

During the rise of TikTok, a wave of social-media stars moved into Los Angeles mansions to live together and make content.

But it hasn’t been all smooth sailing.

My colleague Dan Whateley wrote that an LA landlord is suing the TikTok collective “Drip Crib,” launched by Devion Young.

Young spent tens of thousands of dollars to form the house, renting a mansion for himself and creators and moving into it in March. But he soon fell behind on rent.

The property’s owner alleged in the lawsuit that the group unlawfully conducted business at the house.

In the suit, the landlord also alleged the group had violated LA’s health and safety code during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more on the lawsuit here.

Instagram has been meeting with creators in the last several months and sharing advice about what to post.

My colleague Sydney Bradley wrote about a recent Instagram presentation, whose slides were leaked to Insider.

It included advice like this:

Stories: “Behind the scenes of your daily life” or “In-the-moment updates”

Reels: “Entertaining, short videos” or “Your take on trending content”

Live: “Direct conversations with your audience” or “Invite friends”

For Feed posts, Instagram recommends to “Use carousels for more engagement in one post” [Carousel posts can feature up to 10 slides] and to “Stay active in the comments to stay engaged with your community.”

Read more on the leaked slides here.

Maria Bustillos Brick House Cooperative founding member Maria Bustillos says the goal of the project longevity, not profit.

The Brick House Cooperative is a group of nine independent publications that operate under one umbrella.

The media collective is worker-owned, subscription-based, and free of formal investment.

Mark wrote that the group created a 25-page legal document that lays out how the publications divide revenue and split ownership.

“The entire structure is dedicated to: If it grows, the people who are in it are the ones who are going to benefit,” said the group’s founder, Maria Bustillos.

Read more about Brick House’s revenue splitting system here.

Insider is launching an inaugural list of the leading executives in influencer marketing.

We want to hear from you on which influencer marketing execs are successfully building partnerships with influencers. Please submit your ideas through this form by January 19.

REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Elsie Fest

Actress Olivia Rodrigo’s debut single “Drivers Licence” has exploded on TikTok.

Insider reporters Rachel E. Greenspan, Palmer Haasch, and Kat Tenbarge wrote that the song’s appeal is partly thanks to its Taylor Swift-esque storytelling.

TikTok users have latched onto the song, making videos speculating about its meaning, praising its lyricism, and creating memes.

Read more about the viral hit here.

Cameo

