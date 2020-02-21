The cannabis influencers of social media, New York's top creators, and a leaked TikTok campaign brief

Courtney Quinn Courtney Quinn.

First up, my colleague Dan Whateley and I highlighted 21 top social-media influencers who live and create content around the Greater New York City area.

Los Angeles often takes centre stage when it comes to the influencer world, with headline-making creators like David Dobrik and Tana Mongeau sharing popular vlogs in the city, but New York is its own hub for some of the internet’s most prominent creators.

These leading digital stars, like the lifestyle and fashion Instagram influencer Courtney Quinn, run successful digital businesses in podcasting and on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

“You have really great access to brands and organisations here, so even if you’re just starting out, you can go out and network and meet people,” Quinn said of New York. “There’s always a way to get your foot in the door if you’re willing to put yourself out there.”

We chose the 21 creators based on factors like audience size, creativity, and their impact on the influencer industry as a whole.

Check out the full list of leading digital creators in New York, here.

Teresa Garibyan/Trippy Treez Cannabis influencer Teresa Garibyan runs the Instagram account, Trippy Treez.

Did you know there’s a community of popular cannabis influencers who are dominating social media?

Dan spoke to four creators who post cannabis-related content on platforms like YouTube and Instagram, all of whom said they’d had their accounts shut down at various points, likely due to shifting laws and regulations.

When their accounts aren’t deactivated, however, these influencers are well-compensated for sponsored posts and affiliate sales.

Teresa Garibyan, who runs the popular cannabis Instagram account Trippy Treez (223,000 followers), told Dan that she earns between $US1,000 and $US1,500 for a single sponsored post on her Instagram account.





Read the full post on what it’s like to be a Cannabis influencer, here.









Tomi Obebe Instagram influencer and blogger Tomi Obebe.





With only a few dollars, anyone can go online and purchase fake followers, comments, or likes on an Instagram post as a way to boost their social-media engagement.

And sometimes it can be hard for brands to separate the real from the fake, which is why some are turning to different metrics to judge the success of their influencer-marketing campaigns.

I spoke with two influencer-marketing experts about some of the metrics they expected brands to pay attention to in 2020 and dove into a recent report from the influencer-marketing agency Collectively.

With new Instagram features rolling out, like the ability to shop directly on the platform, brands will place emphasis on metrics like comment sentiment (such as if followers are name-dropping the brand), post saves, brand mentions in DMs, tags in shopping posts, and story replies, Collectively said.



Read the full post on the metrics brands are paying attention to in 2020, here.



What else happened this week on BI Prime:

Screenshot from Ethan Dolan/Twitter. The Dolan Twins and their family.

The popular twin influencers Ethan and Grayson Dolan recently shared a long-form documentary project with their 10 million YouTube subscribers, which follows the story behind losing their dad to cancer, and I am highlighting this video as our YouTube video of the week.

In the video, they share a link to the charity Love From Sean, which they set up to honour their father. The proceeds will go toward supporting research, treatments, and support services for families and patients affected by cancer – and in 24 hours, the charity had already raised almost $US200,000, Grayson said on Twitter.

The documentary was written, produced, and directed by the duo. You can check out the full video, here.

