LinkedIn influencers making money, a shake-up in the YouTube merch world, and artists using TikTok to boost sales

Screen shot of Sisters Apparel website.Sisters Apparel is a merchandise line owned by the popular YouTube creator James Charles.

First up, I got the scoop this week on changes happening within the world of YouTuber merch.

The prominent YouTube merchandise company Mad Merch is switching its strategy and cutting some influencer clients. Mad Merch has worked with top influencers like James Charles and Liza Koshy in developing branded merchandise like T-shirts and other accessories.

Now Mad Merch is shifting its focus to “select mega influencers” and retail stores, versus selling directly to consumers. In the past, Mad Merch has successfully sold influencer merchandise in stores like Target for clients like JoJo Siwa.

I spoke to Faizan Bakali, president and chief operating officer of Mad Merch’s parent company, Mad Engine (a top supplier for licensed apparel), who confirmed the change. Read the full post here.

Artists are using TikTok to drive thousands of dollars in sales and find new customers

Etsy artist Annie MorcosSarah Morcos/Annie MorcosArtist Annie Morcos has over 300,000 followers on TikTok.

Business-savvy artists are using TikTok as a marketing tool to drive sales and attract commissions.

My colleague Dan Whateley spoke to four artists – Annie Morcos, Elizabeth Nigro, Bree Eral, and Alexandria Bishop – on how they have leveraged the app to generate thousands of dollars in new sales on the e-commerce platform Etsy.

Art-themed videos perform well to TikTok, with the hashtag #art appearing in 38 billion video streams and #artist driving 9.6 billion views to date.

“It’s really changed my little art world,” said Morcos, a graphic artist and animator. “I focus on TikTok now more than anywhere else.”


Read the full post on how artists are using TikTok to drive purchasers, here.

How influencers can make money on LinkedIn, according to a creator who has worked with brands like Adobe and PayPal on sponsored posts

Roberto BlakeRoberto BlakeRoberto Blake.

Yes, LinkedIn influencers exist and can make real money.

I talked to Roberto Blake, who got his start on YouTube but has also worked with brands like Adobe and PayPal for sponsored LinkedIn posts.

Brand sponsorships are a top revenue stream for many social-media creators, but influencers often don’t think of LinkedIn as one of the platforms they can make money on.

Blake said he charges around $US1,000 per sponsored post or article on LinkedIn, and any creator whose content is focused on career development, business, or an industry niche can potentially use the platform to earn cash.


Read the full post on how influencers can use LinkedIn to make money, here.

Creator Spotlight: Tomi Obebe

Tomi ObebeTomi ObebeTomi Obebe.

This week, I’m highlighting Tomi Obebe, who runs the travel and lifestyle blog and Instagram page, GoodTomiCha (19,000 followers).

Obebe shared a few quick tips on how to calculate true influencer engagement (such as likes, comments, saves, and shares) on social media.

“Engagement metrics are important because it helps determine how much the audience resonates and enjoys the content being shared,” she said. “The higher the engagement rate, the higher influencers can charge for partnerships.”

Here are her tips on how to spot real (and fake) engagement on social media:

  • An average engagement rate is between 1% and 3% for influencers, with most rates dropping every 100,000 followers or so.
  • Some websites like Social Blade, Phlanx, and Fohr will measure your engagement rate for you.
  • Red flags: If every photo has the same amount of engagement (likes and comments), or if the rate calculated isn’t believable (for example, account with 3,000 followers with 1,000 likes and 700 comments).
  • Look at the comments left on an Instagram post. If they are all one word comments like “nice!,” “great photo!,” or a single emoji, there’s a high chance the influencer is participating in an engagement booster.

