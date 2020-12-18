The top YouTube talent managers in 2020

Matter Media Group; Night Media; Rare Global; Select Management Group

Signing with the right talent manager can help take an influencer’s business to the next level.

Talent managers do a variety of tasks â€” from negotiating the best rates for a brand deal to talking clients through a sudden PR disaster. In 2020, managers helped clients weather the coronavirus’ huge impact on the ad business.

In our second annual power list, we are recognising the top 25 managers for YouTubers.

Here are a few examples:

Click Management represents esports creators like LazarBeam and Muselk.

Night Media manages a number of top YouTube creators in the vlogger-gaming space, like MrBeast and Preston.

Clique-Now is a talent management firm specializing in the Asian American millennial market, managing creators LeendaDProductions and The Fung Bros.

Human Media Group works with over 30 ASMR creators like Gibi ASMR and ASMR Darling.

Semide Coco

SemideCoco is a Toronto-based YouTube creator with over 150,000 subscribers who makes ASMR videos.

ASMR is the tingly feeling that many people experience when listening to or watching videos of people whispering, eating, tapping, or doing other soothing activities.

My colleague Sydney Bradley spoke with Semide about her growth as an ASMR creator during the pandemic.

Semide has turned her YouTube channel into a part-time job that helps her pay her bills and tuition.

Beyond ad revenue, there are several other ways to monetise ASMR content:

PayPal donations from viewers.

Patreon subscribers for exclusive content.

Brand sponsorships and collaborations.

Distributing ASMR audio tracks on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services.

Symphony Clarke

Symphony Clarke started her TikTok in March and quickly gained hundreds of thousands of followers.

Since then, she’s quit her full-time job in retail and has pivoted to building her own digital thrift store.

Sydney Bradley spoke with Clarke about how she turned her hobby of thrifting into a career.

Clarke said that she has started pitching herself to brands and has worked on establishing rates for her content. Clarke said she uses these rates as a starting point for negotiations.

Here are her rates for sponsored content:

TikTok videos: $US350 to $US600.

Instagram in-feed post: $US400.

Instagram in-feed post with Story slides: $US600 to $US700.

VRTCL. VRTCL cofounders Griffin Haddrill and Sean Young.

TikTok has become a hit-maker for record labels and artists.

My colleague Dan Whateley spoke with the cofounders of the boutique marketing agency VRTCL on how to promote songs on TikTok.

The pair said influencer campaigns on TikTok far outperform song promotions run on competitor apps like Instagram Reels and Triller.

How much do influencers earn from song campaigns on TikTok?

A typical song promotion budget falls between $US10,000 and $US100,000.

Dollars are split between either a couple dozen smaller influencers or a few mega stars.

Rates are based on a record label’s goals and the popularity of an artist.

“When you’re looking at the top 10, top 20, top 30 creators on the app, I would say be prepared to spend anywhere from $US8,000 to $US50,000 for a post,” artist manager Griffin Haddrill said.

James Charles’ popularity and success has grown despite being “cancelled” at multiple points in his career.

The beauty YouTuber, who has over 24 million subscribers, lost the most subscribers in YouTube history in May 2019 after his public feud with YouTubers Jeffree Star and Tati Westbrook.

Charles regained the 1.7 million subscribers he lost in seven months.

Part of Insider’s “uncancelable” series, reporters Madison Hall and Kat Tenbarge used data to analyse cancel culture within the influencer industry.

Data shows that Charles’ channel has grown larger than both Star’s and Westbrook’s after they made serious accusations against Charles in 2019.

Charles’ rebound demonstrates that being the target of “cancel culture” doesn’t necessarily mean your career is over.

