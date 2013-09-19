YouTube Looks To Boost Its Mobile Audience With Offline Viewing

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

YouTube Will Allow Users To Stream Videos Offline (All Things Digital)

YouTube announced today that it will begin rolling out offline mobile video streaming within its app. Users can store YouTube videos for up to 48 hours and can stream them without an Internet connection. It’s a way to keep usage rates up and also opens more ad inventory space. This might hamper ad rates in the short term, but YouTube and Google are betting that an overall viewership boost will stabilise ad rates in the long term. Already, smartphone and tablet users are accounting for an increasing share of online video consumption. Read >

Millennial Media Does A Huge Deal With AppNexus (Business Insider)

In simple terms, the two companies will create a joint venture to create the Millennial Media Exchange. This exchange gives AppNexus’s ad buying clients access to Millennial’s sales inventory and its Jumptap buying platform. It combines a huge array of buyers with a huge array of sellers. Read >

Apple’s Plan To Allow Customers To Download Old Versions Of Apps Will Cause As Many Problems As It Solves (TechCrunch)

Ahead of the iOS 7 launch, a Reddit user discovered that Apple is offering users the option to download “the last known compatible” version of iOS apps. This might be part of a plan by Apple to allow customers the option to stick to iOS 6 if they’d like to. Also, iOS developers will be able to ship new iOS 7-only versions of their apps, while resting assured that users who don’t or can’t upgrade to iOS 7 will be able to access older app versions that will still work for them (iPhone 3G and 3GS iPhones can’t update to iOS 7). But what if old app versions are buggy, how will developers attend to those bugs, once they’ve moved on to iOS 7? And how will they know what app version a user is on for customer service issues? Read >

With iOS 7 Looming, Should You Wait To Download It? (Forbes)

Forbes discusses what the proper consumer approach to the new operating system should be. Their prevailing opinion: go ahead and download it. Read >

Apple Will Have A Grotesquely Low Availability Of iPhone 5S At Its Debut Friday (All Things Digital)

All Things Digital reporter Ina Fried claims sources at several of the top U.S. carriers have said their iPhone 5S shipments have been minimal. Demand will be high, and the low supply of the new handset may leave several customers unhappy. Read >

Yahoo Poaches Open Source Lead Architect From Android (All Things Digital)

Jean-Baptiste Queru joins Yahoo after serving as the Android Open Source Project tech lead, chiefly responsible for the platform’s source code. At Yahoo, Queru will become the senior principal engineer for the mobile team. In the past, Queru openly voiced his frustrations with Android hardware partners. For Yahoo, this is yet another move to bolster their mobile division. Read >

Google Nexus 4 Sells Out In U.S. On Google Play With No Plans To Restock (The Verge)

The Nexus 4 sold out in the U.S. on Monday, but a Google source told The Verge that the company has no plans to restock the device in its digital storefront. This fuelled more rumours surrounding the debut of the next Nexus device, which will presumably be called the Nexus 5. Read >

Location Analytics Service Placed Will Let Advertisers Step Outside The Geo-Fence (Placed)

Placed will no longer limit location-based advertisers to the area inside of the “geo-fence.” Advertisers now have increased targetable inventory to find the right audiences. In initial testing with some clients, Placed claims almost 25% growth in click-through rates, conversion rates, and targetable inventory. Read >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.