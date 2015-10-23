You'll still be able to skip ads on YouTube after its paid service goes live

YouTubers won’t have to worry about about the streaming site’s new paid ad-free service changing the way they can skip ads on the original site.

Currently, you’re able to skip through most full-length ads after a few seconds.

But at the end of the month, the streaming site will launch YouTube Red, a service which will offer original shows and series from some of the streaming site’s most popular stars while getting rid of ads.

What does that mean for ads on the free version of YouTube?

A Google spokesperson tells Tech Insider that when the paid service launches, ads will stay exactly how they are right now.

Here’s the statement TI received:

The same YouTube ads service with the same TrueView skippable ads isn’t going anywhere. YouTube Red is simply a paid membership for fans who want to enjoy YouTube uninterrupted by ads, wi-fi access, or multi-tasking.

YouTube Red will be available for $US9.99 a month on Android and desktop devices and $US12.99 on iOS devices starting October 28.

