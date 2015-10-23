Adele just dropped her first new song in 3 years and, as expected, it's depressing

YouTube Adele is back in her new music video ‘Hello.’

Say “Hello” to Adele’s newest song.

Released on YouTube, “Hello” is the first song off her forthcoming album “25.” In classic Adele fashion, it’s a power ballad that deals with love and heartbreak.



The opening lyrics, “Hello, it’s me. I was wondering if after all these years you’d like to meet,” might sound familiar to British “X Factor” fans.

Adele released a mysterious teaser, of what we know now is “Hello,” during the show earlier this week.

OH MY GOD ADELE’S NEW SONG pic.twitter.com/eTM1dCYAS7

— zach (@sighzach) October 18, 2015

Also this week, Adele posted a heartfelt note on Twitter calling the new album a “make-up record.”

“I’m making up with myself,” the artist writes. “Making up for lost time. Making up for everything I did and never did.”

On Instagram, Adele let fans know that “25” won’t be released in full until November 20.



Until then, you’ll just have to listen to “Hello” on repeat. Check out the video here or below.

