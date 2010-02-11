Google Creates Sex-Free Advertiser-Friendly Version Of YouTube

YouTube now features a ‘Safety Mode’ which filters out potentially offensive material, Google announced today.



YouTube already has fairly strict guidelines for what is acceptable, but enabling Safety Mode will make it that much more family-friendly, eliminating videos that feature violence or sexually suggestive material.

Safety Mode also hides comments by default, and filters out swears if the user chooses to view them.

Google clearly cares a great deal about keeping YouTube’s image whistle-clean, in part so that brands feel comfortable advertising there. Google still hosts porn, of course, but keeps it on Google Video.

Here’s Google’s demo of the new product:



