America's Lost Youth Are Concentrated In These States [MAP]

Here’s a map from Education Week’s EPE Research centre showing which states have the greatest percentage of individuals aged 16-21 without a high school diploma and not currently enrolled in school.



The highest percentages of these young people are in the south and southwest.

EPE Research CenterEducation Week says the country has a total of 1.8 million dropouts, and that studies have shown the value of a GED has plummeted in the past 20 years.

Read the full story at Education Week

