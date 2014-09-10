Study Reveals Shocking Increase In Suicide Risk Among Young Regular Cannabis Users

David Ramos/Getty Images

Adolescents who use cannabis daily are 60% less likely to finish high school and a shocking seven times more likely to attempt suicide, according to a massive new study into the effects of the drug which is increasingly being legalised in the Western world.

Youths who use cannabis daily also have an 18 times greater chance of cannabis dependence and are eight times as likely to use other illicit drugs in later life.

The adverse effects of the drug include reduced educational attainment, mental health problems and substance , according to a study by Australian and New Zealand researchers published in the medical journal The Lancet.

The study is one of the largest of its kind and provides strong evidence that regular cannabis use during adolescence increases the likelihood of problems in young adult life.

In Australia, the prevalence of daily cannabis use among 14-19 year olds is 6%.

“This prevalence is particularly concerning as adolescence appears to be a vulnerable developmental period for the consequences of cannabis exposure,” the researchers says.

The study was conducted by researchers from the University of NSW, the University of Otago, the University of Melbourne, Deakin University, the Royal Children’s Hospital Victoria, the Australian National University and Curtin University.

