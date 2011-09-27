16 Countries With Serious Youth Employment Problems

Photo: AP

Youth unemployment is at an all time high as job growth hasn’t kept pace with population growth.In developed countries the situation worsened with the onset of the recession. And earlier this year, it helped spark the Arab spring across the Middle East and North Africa.



The OECD recently released its latest data on youth unemployment. We put together a list of 16 countries that have a youth unemployment rate higher than America’s 18.4%.

Note: Data is for 2010

