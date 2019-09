New European unemployment data is out today.

The headline unemployment rate came in at 12.1% vs 21.2% expected.

As usual, the numbers on youth unemployment are totally staggering.

Total Eurozone youth unemployment is 24.4%.

In Italy it’s 41.2%.

In Spain it’s 57.4%.

In Portugal it’s 36.5%. And so on and so on.

