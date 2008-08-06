Youth Sports Site WePlay Raises $8.6 Million in Series B Financing

New York-based WePlay, a.k.a. “Little League meets MySpace,” has raised $8.6 million in Series B financing led by Deep Fork Capital. Also participating in the round were FirstMark Capital and star athletes Derek Jeter, LeBron James, and Peyton Manning. The site has raised a total of $13 million including its initial round of financing in March.

WePlay launched in March and hopes to attract the 54 million kids who participate in youth sports within the U.S.



