Youth Football Player Beats Five Defenders With Spin Moves And Scores A Crazy Touchdown

The young football player in this video pulls Barry Sanders like moves to put on a clinic against a defence that can only grab air when trying to tackle him.
As the featured player, Malik, and his friends/family do a little commentary on the video, the young phenom wearing #20 makes five or six defenders miss en route to a touchdown.
Video via Big Lead Sports:
