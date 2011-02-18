EXCLUSIVE SURVEY RESULTS: Tons Of College Students Are Starting Businesses -- And A Lot Are Doing It Because They Can't Find Jobs

Photo: Fibonacci Blue via Flickr

Scott Gerber of Young Entrepreneur Council teamed up with Buzz Marketing Group (and sponsor LegalZoom.com) to put together a survey of 1,000+ college students and recent graduates.They asked questions about entrepreneurship, the economy and business aspirations.



Here are the major findings:

36% are “sidepreneurs,” i.e. they’ve started businesses in addition to getting their degrees

21% Started businesses because they are unemployed.

69% would like to work for an entrepreneur

89% feel entrepreneurship education is important given the new economy and job market

73% were not offered classes in entrepreneurship

70% who took entrepreneurship classes said they were not adequate

From the survey results, we can gather that the demand for entrepreneurship is high, and our education system isn’t adapting quickly enough. Here’s an exclusive look at the complete survey.

