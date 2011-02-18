EXCLUSIVE SURVEY RESULTS: Tons Of College Students Are Starting Businesses -- And A Lot Are Doing It Because They Can't Find Jobs

Alyson Shontell
college protest students

Photo: Fibonacci Blue via Flickr

Scott Gerber of Young Entrepreneur Council teamed up with Buzz Marketing Group (and sponsor LegalZoom.com) to put together a survey of 1,000+ college students and recent graduates.They asked questions about entrepreneurship, the economy and business aspirations.

Here are the major findings:

  • 36% are “sidepreneurs,” i.e. they’ve started businesses in addition to getting their degrees
  • 21% Started businesses because they are unemployed.
  • 69% would like to work for an entrepreneur
  • 89% feel entrepreneurship education is important  given the new economy and job market
  • 73% were not offered classes in entrepreneurship
  • 70% who took entrepreneurship classes said they were not adequate

From the survey results, we can gather that the demand for entrepreneurship is high, and our education system isn’t adapting quickly enough.  Here’s an exclusive look at the complete survey.

