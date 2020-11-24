A 16-year-old footballer who signed a $12 million Nike contract at 14 just made his pro debut and immediately got called the 'biggest talent in the world'

Getty/DeFodi Images Youssoufa Moukoko made his Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Youssoufa Moukoko has been described as the “biggest talent” in world soccer after becoming the youngest player in Bundesliga history on Saturday.

Moukoko, who only turned 16 on Friday, replaced Erling Braut Haaland as an 85th minute substitute in Borussia Dortmund’s win over Hertha Berlin.

“He’s 16 years and one day old, that’s amazing,” Haaland said. “He has a big career ahead of him. We’re lucky to have him.”

Moukoko has scored 141 times in 88 youth team matches for Dortmund and already has a huge $US12 million sponsorship deal with Nike.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“The biggest talent in the world right now.”

That’s how Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland described 16-year-old teammate Youssoufa Moukoko on Saturday after he became the youngest player in Bundesliga history.

Moukoko, who only turned 16 on Friday, replaced Haaland as an 85th minute substitute in a 5-2 win over Hertha Berlin to break the record previously set by Nuri Sahin, also for Dortmund, in 2005.

“He’s 16 years and one day old, that’s amazing,” Haaland, who scored four on the day, added.

“He has a big career ahead of him. We’re lucky to have him.”

Youssoufa Moukoko becomes the youngest player in Bundesliga history. He turned 16 yesterday ???? pic.twitter.com/cqyWKZr2di — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 21, 2020

Born in YaoundÃ©, Cameroon, Moukoko moved to Germany aged 10 to live with his father, where he joined the youth set-up at FC St Pauli soon after.

After scoring 23 goals in 13 games, he was picked by Borussia Dortmund aged just 13, where he has since scored 141 times in 88 youth team matches, despite consistently playing well above his age group.

Moukoko has also already played six times for Germany’s U-16 and U-20 teams, scoring three goals, while in 2019, he signed a huge $US12 million contract with Nike, according to Bild.

“Moukoko is much better than I was at his age,” Haaland added. “I have never seen such a good 15-year-old in my life.”

Read more:

An ex-teammate of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo left them both out when picking his top 3 forwards in world soccer

These are the 20 best soccer players in the world under the age of 21

Meet Hashtag United, the English semi-pro soccer team supported by 500,000 people on YouTube and part-owned by a Chelsea FC star

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.