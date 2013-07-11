YouSendIt Changed Its Name To Help It Compete With Dropbox And Box

Hightail CEO Brad Garlinghouse

YouSendIt has changed its name to “Hightail,” and is now offering unlimited cloud storage for $16 a month.



It’s an interesting choice. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary it means: “to move at full speed or rapidly often in making a retreat.”

It’s usually used in the phrase “hightailed it” which refers to the way some animals, such as horses and rabbits, raise their tails high when fleeing danger, says the Free dictionary.

As CEO Brad Garlinghouse explains in a blog post, the one thing the company didn’t want to do was become another box (Dropbox, Box) or another “sync” (SugarSync). “Hightail” definitely succeeds on that front.

“With a name that strides like a giant across a landscape of Boxes, Syncs and Shares alongside an audaciously elegant look that contrasts with the endless dreary blues of the cloud space, Hightail leads by example.”

But the company is not hightailing it away from offering people a good old-fashioned bargain. It will now sell you unlimited storage for $16/month. Individual files are limited to 2GB apiece, but there’s no cap as to how many you can store, it says.

This compares to Dropbox’s $17-20/month for 200Gb on Dropbox (depending on if you pay annually or not) and $15/month for 1000 GB from Box.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.