YouSendIt CEO Brad Garlinghouse Just Gave Every Employee An iPad Mini

File sharing site YouSendIt is having an awesome year and its CEO Brad Garlinghouse just gave each employee an iPad Mini to show them his thanks.



If they already owned a Mini, or didn’t want one, they were offered a Beats by Dre headphones instead. From the picture of happy employees below, looks like the Mini was a very popular choice.

Garlinghouse joined the company in May. Last month he shared growth numbers: YouSendIt has 37 million registered users, which makes it the No. 2 file-sharing service after Dropbox, which has about 100 million users. (He was making a point about his direct competitor, Box, which also sells file sharing to enterprises. Box earned itself a big fat $1.2 billion valuation this year with its 14 million users.)

Garlinghouse expects YouSendIt’s revenue to nearly double this year, from $35 million in 2011 to a range of $55 million to $60 million in 2012.

Here’s a picture posted to Instagram of the happy employees, from David Robinson, YouSendIt’s vice president of design.

YouSendIt employees show off their holiday gifts

Photo: Instagram/David Robinson

