YouSendIt's Brad Garlinghouse Smacks Box's Aaron Levie

Brad Garlinghouse

Photo: Flickr/dfarber

Former AOL and Yahoo executive Brad Garlinghouse has now been at the helm of file-sharing company YouSendIt for about six months.In that time, he’s already developed some strong opinions about his competitors—especially Box and its voluble CEO, Aaron Levie.



In an interview with CiteWorld’s Matt Rosoff, Garlinghouse, the CEO of YouSendIt said of Levie:

You’re never going to hear me say Microsoft’s going out of business. You’re never going to hear me say no one should use SharePoint…. I think it’s unfortunate that some startups feel they have to overreach to get attention instead of letting the products and experiences speak for themselves by how customers choose to engage.

He was referring to some of Levie’s more in-your-face remarks about SharePoint, an online-collaboration tool, during Box’s annual conference, BoxWorks, in October.

He also took a dig at what Levie calls Box’s “hybrid model,” which combines a free starter offering with a classic enterprise sales team selling a paid version.

“One of the ironies of some of our competitors, they’ll say they believe in the consumerization of IT, but then they build out a 200-person enterprise sales force.”

Garlinhouse does have one good reason to gloat, though. YouSendIt is healthy. It doesn’t have Box’s $1.2 billion valuation, but it does have 37 million registered users. (Box had 14 million as of October, that company says.) So YouSendIt is actually the No. 2 file-sharing service after Dropbox, which has about 100 million users.

YouSendIt expects revenue to nearly double this year, from $35 million in 2011 to a range of $55 million to $60 million in 2012, Rosoff reports.

Don’t miss: 10 Fun Facts About How The Internet REALLY Works >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.