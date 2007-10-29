Your/Our Hulu Test Clip

The kind folks at Hulu were good enough to give us a beta invite, so we figured we’d test the “embed” feature:



And it’s cool! That “Related Video” feature at the end almost tricked us into watching another whole clip! If we’re not mistaken, you can now access the “embed” feature yourself, right from this window. So if you just want to watch TV at work all day, be our guest. (And let us know if you in fact do this, as we may have to revise our opinion that Hulu-the-company is screwed.)

