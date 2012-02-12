You're Wrong If You Think You Can Take It Easy And Still Make Big Money

Photo: JMR_Photography

One of the recently trendy business strategies over the last decade is the idea of creating “recurring revenue.”The basic concept is that you can create content and marketing that together drive sustainable revenue long after the content is first created. In other words, you spend a lot of time creating something (an e-book, for example) or reselling someone else’s services (like Amway) and over time the business automatically drives large amount of revenue back to you without much ongoing effort.



Which sounds exciting.

Especially if you’re an entrepreneur who is getting older in age or someone interested in pursuing personal hobbies while making enough money to support your lifestyle. It’s exciting to imagine that you could plug an idea into a proven process, automate your marketing, and then watch as revenue piles in the front door.

The reality is that that strategy doesn’t work. It’s not just a financial scam (where only the top 1.5% actually make any revenue at all), it is an emotional scam.

Let’s be as clear as possible. It is a bold-face lie that flies in the face of research from thousands of years of what drives successful business.

And yet you want to believe it.

Psychologically you get sucked into the trap of believing that “pre-packaged recurring business” is a viable strategy for long-term success. That you can sit in your home office and create e-books and videos and make enough money to live happily. That you can recycle someone else’s automated emails and turn it into success.

It just doesn’t work.

Here are a few reasons why:

It takes tremendous effort to build a successful business. Autopilot strategies just aren’t focused enough to drive successful results. Buying behaviours change too often to be manipulated. A one-size-fits-all marketing system is too vague (and annoying) to capture buyers who actually have money and motivation. Consumers are quick to pick up on manipulation and emotional redundancy. Since these systems make it easy to copy the exact same e-mails and selling phrases that everyone else is using, buyers notice the lack of real empathy and choose to do business elsewhere. The pursuit of making money is too unrewarding to keep you motivated for too long. Just making money, as a goal by itself, is not a large enough inspiration to do the hard, gritty tasks that ultimately determines success. To inspire others you must first be inspired. The idea that you can manufacturer motivation while sitting in a back office churning out content is just not realistic.

The uncomfortable truth is that success isn’t as easy as plugging your name and phone number into an automated “make tons of money” business system. Making money is not as easy as renting a “platform” that you can use to generate little bits of revenue from people all over the world.

Success demands more.

It demands an unrelenting focus on excellence. On the greatness inside you.

Running after neuvo-business trends so that you can make money while living an easy life is just heartbreakingly implausible.

You are defrauding yourself the opportunity to realise the goodness you are capable of. You are cheating yourself the opportunity to make a difference in the world. You’re choosing fear over power.

Look within yourself.

See the challenger waiting to emerge.

You’re capable of bigger things.

Don’t rob yourself of the delight of truly making a difference.

The easy buck is just a mirage. It’s you chasing the wrong fantasy.

The reality is that you’re better than that.

This post originally appeared at Edgy Conversations.

