How Many Times You Should Wear Clothes Before Washing Them

We all wash our clothes to keep ourselves and our clothes smelling so fresh and oh-so-clean, but there is such a thing as too much washing and too little.



There are downsides to both extremes: laundering your clothes more than you need to can shorten their lifespan and wear them out quickly, but washing too rarely can be unhygienic and cause a lot of icky bacteria growth.

Here’s a general guide to follow:

Bras: After three to four wears. Underwear: After every wear. Socks and stockings: One to two wears. Sportswear and swimwear: After every wear. Jeans: Five to six wears. Although there are some that advocate washing as little as possible. In fact, the director of brand concepts and special projects for Levi Strauss & Co. washes his once every six months. Tops: One to two wears. Dresses: One to two wears. Leggings: One to two wears. Pants, skirts, and shorts: Three to four wears. Jackets and blazers: Five to six wears. Coats: Once every two months of wear. PJs: Three to four wears.

Of course, this guide doesn’t apply to the days when excessive sweating or accidental spills happen, and to those who have different hygiene preferences.

