You're Too Late! iPad Pre-Orders Are SOLD OUT

It looks like Apple has already sold all of the new iPads it set aside for pre-order.



Right now, Apple’s online store shows the earliest shipping date as March 19. For those who pre-ordered yesterday and Wednesday, you should still have the new iPad at your door on launch day, March 16.

If you absolutely must have a new iPad on launch day, you can buy one in stores on March 16. We suggest lining up early.

Photo: Screenshot

