You're Thinking About QE2 Bass-Ackwards -- Here's What Actually Matters

The effectiveness of QE2 (“quantitative easing, part 2”–a.k.a., the Fed’s latest desperate attempt to stimulate the economy by printing massive amounts of electronic cash) will NOT be a function of the level of interest rates. It will be a function of the AMOUNT OF CREDIT created in the system as a whole.

By buying up debt, the Fed is creating credit (lending). If banks ALSO create credit at the same time, then credit as a whole in the economy will increase. This will inject more cash into the economy and stimulate demand.

But if banks DECREASE credit while the Fed is increasing credit, the overall level of credit in the economy may stay the same (or fall). In this case, no new cash will enter the economy, and there won’t be any increase in aggregate demand.

During QE1, that’s what happened: The Fed increased credit, but the banks decreased credit, so the overall amount of credit in the economy shrank. So QE1 failed.

In recent months, the banks have actually started increasing credit again (by buying Treasuries). If this trend continues while the Fed launches QE2, then overall credit in the economy might actually increase. Which, in Paul Kasriel’s view, should stimulate some demand.

The anticipation of QE2 has already resulted in a drop in long-term interest rates, as traders try to get in front of the Fed’s debt-buying spree:

This has crushed the dollar:

But will QE2 actually stimulate demand? Here’s what happened last time the Fed tried quantitative easing. The Fed CREATED credit (lending), but the banks DECREASED credit. As a result, the amount of credit in the economy shrank, and QE1 failed: