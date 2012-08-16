We're Supposed To Think Of Blueberries As 'Little Blue Dynamos' Now

Photo: jordanmit09/Flickr

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council isn’t satisfied with how people view blueberries, reports Lori Zanteson at QSR Magazine.So, it’s “modernizing” blueberries, and rebranding them in an effort to double blueberry consumption by 2020.



They’re being positioned as “little blue dynamos” to try to get Millennials interested in them. Blueberries are considered a “superfood,” since they’re full of antioxidants and phytoflavinoids, and they’re supposed to lower the risk of heart disease and cancer.

The USHBC is also trying to expand blueberries out of the summer months.

Here’s what Guest Services chief executive chef Russell Baratz told QSR Magazine:

“I see blueberries breaking out of the seasonal offerings. We will see them throughout the year, on the salad bar; in fresh-baked, low-fat bars; as beverages of all types, including energy drinks and smoothies; on made-to-order salads; in sauces on grilled chicken; [and] in salsas. With the continued education for consumers on the health benefits, consumption is sure to grow.”

