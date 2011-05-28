You're Spending 29% More On Your Barbecue This Year Than Last

If you’re planning a Memorial Day barbecue, you may want to budget in a bit more than you did last year.



Both The New York Post and the Daily Mail report that the price of a barbecue in the U.S. is up 29% this year, up to a total of $199 for four people. Several of the key input costs for hosting your barbecue are up big.

Part of the rise is the result of higher year-over-year gas prices, but rising costs of food items like corn and lettuce are also having an impact.

Read the full story at the New York Post >

