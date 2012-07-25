McDonald's Might Be Making Starbucks Rethink Its Prices

Photo: Flickr / theimpulsivebuy

McDonald’s is betting consumers will get so tired of overpaying for Starbucks lattes they’ll be willing to slum it on something just as frothy, but for a lot less money. The fast food chain has started to shift its focus from food to pricey beverages because the latter are driving revenue more than ever, reports SmartMoney’s Quentin Fottrell.



In fact, it’s to the point where Fottrell and other analysts are saying Starbucks had better start viewing the fast food chain as a serious rival.

“For Summer 2012, McDonald’s introduced the McCafé Cherry Berry Chiller ($2.89 for a 16-ounce cup) and McCafé Frappé Chocolate Chip ($3.99 for a 16-ounce). Starbucks’ Frappuccino is more expensive ($5.45 for a 16-ounce cup) than McDonald’s version, but some say these iced-blended drinks are still a lot for a fast-food restaurant.”

But the cheaper price still comes with a hefty amount of calories. McDonald’s Frappe, for instance, packs a mean 630 calories in a medium 16-ounce cup. So much for watching your wallet and your waistline.

