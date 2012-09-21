You’re Not the Only One Living With Your Parents

Thinking of moving in with mum and Dad while you get your working feet on the ground?



It’s not something to hang your head about — a lot of your peers are considering it, too, or maybe already back living with the ‘rents.

This infographic from [email protected] shows just how common the so-called “boomerang effect” really is — Have a look!

And let us know in the comments: Are you living with your parents? How is that helping you get a leg up?

Photo: collegeathome.com

Created by: Collegeathome.com

