You're Not Going To Believe Who Mario Monti Just Named As Italy's New Finance Minister

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

He was also asked to be the Prime Minister. According to Bloomberg, he will hold both posts.



The CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo—an Italian banking group—was also announced as the new minister of Infrastructure and Transport. It is still unclear who would take his place at the helm of the company.

The move may be part of the Italian government’s effort to reassure investors that the government has the willingness and expertise to pursue big changes in economic policy.

Monti is a respected economist and academic. He also served as European Commissioner for Internal Market, Services, Customs and Taxation from 1995 to 1999, and then as the Commissioner for Competition from 1999 to 2004.

It also appears that Monti will not appoint any politicians from the major political parties to his cabinet. While analysts have lauded the prospect of a technocratic Italian government, Bloomberg reports that the lack of political figures could pose a challenge if popular opposition to austerity measures increases.

