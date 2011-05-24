"You're My Boss. Is It As Awkward For You As It Is For Me?"

Photo: TC Disrupt

Now that both The Huffington Post and TechCrunch have been acquired by AOL, Mike Arrington used the Disrupt stage to steal a few minutes with his new boss, Arianna Huffington.”You’re my boss, I have to report to you and we’ve already had to have a few sticky situations,” Arrington starts.



“Is it as awkward for you as it is for me [to report to someone]? I’m not used to reporting to people! I’m not good at even constructive criticism. Are you going to be giving me reports?” he asks.

“I’m going to take you out to a nice dinner and we are going to have a lot of wine,” Huffington replies. “We’re going to get you dinner, we’re going to get you drunk, and then we’re going to see what happens.”

