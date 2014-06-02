You're More Likely To Smoke If You Work More Than 50 Hours A Week

Smoking in Mebourne. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Many people connect long working hours to stress and bad habits which are said to be coping mechanisms.

A study published in the journal Social Science & Medicine looks at the relationship between working time and smoking behaviour in the UK and Australia.

The results of the joint UK and Australian study showed working long hours tends to increase the chances that former smokers will relapse, reduces the chance that smokers will quit and increases cigarette consumption among regular smokers.

These effects tend to become more pronounced for those working more than 50 hours per week compared to those working 40-50 hours per week.

The study found that 27% of British men and 30% of Australian men report working 50 or more hours a week.

“Our results imply considerable health costs as result of long working hours,” the researchers write.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.