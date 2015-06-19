You're more likely to have a successful startup if you have this personality type

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in Jakarta, Indonesia. Oscar Siagian/Getty Images

The New Venture Institute at Flinders University in South Australia, which helps develop and create entrepreneurs, has found a link between certain personality types and startup success.

The institute analysed the Myers-Briggs personality data of 105 founders who took part in the Venture Dorm program over the last two and a half years.

And the researchers found that founders who have a certain Intuitive Myers-Briggs personality trait appear to correlate to generating revenue or raising capital.

The data suggests that a strong correlation between the ENTJ type — those who are leaders — and generating revenue or raising capital for their business.

ENTJ types are called commanders, natural-born leaders. They have charisma and confidence and project authority in a way which bring people together behind a single goal.

There appears to be a less strong but noticeable correlation with the ENFJ (protagonists), INTJ (architects) and INFJ (advocates) types.

Source: New Venture Institute, Flinders University

“Being aware of data like this means founders have an added level of awareness of their strengths and weaknesses and what that may mean for their business,” says Matt Salier, the Director of New Venture Institute.

Earlier this year, Venture Dorm merged with MEGA to form Australia’s largest business pre-accelerator program.

The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator is a psychometric survey based on Carl Jung’s psychological theories developed by Isabel Briggs Myers and Katharine Cook Briggs. The survey is intended to quantify psychological preferences in decision making and perception. There are 16 personality types.

There’s a free test here if you want to take the personality test.

