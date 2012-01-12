WATCH: Romney's 'You're Fired' Gaffe Has Inspired An Awesome DNC Mash-Up Vid

Who saw this coming?



When Mitt Romney said, “I like being able to fire people who provide services to me,” at a campaign event on Monday his team quickly tried to fight the spin.

But the damage had been done, and they knew that soon the sound bite would be used against him by all his rivals.

And so it has, by everyone from Rick Santorum to Joe Biden.

And now in the weirdest response yet, the Democratic National Convention has released a video that splices snippets of Romney’s remarks with exclamations of “You’re fired!” from television shows and movies including Up In The Air, American Dad, and The Apprentice.

