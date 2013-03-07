You're Either 'All In' Or You're 'Out'

Photo: Flickr via mike_miley

There’s something inspiring about knowing that you are going to die. That you are dying right now. It’s scary. But it inspires focus. It demands action, priority, and extreme behaviour.You’re suddenly “all in.”



Because you have to be. Life demands it. You die if you don’t fight with every fibre of your soul.

You can’t be kinda “in.” Or kinda sorta “in.” You are “in” or you are “out”.

That’s it. The only choice.

Everything else appears to be a choice. But it’s just your brain’s way of protecting you — by lying to you.

If you want to be “in” all you need to do is act like it:

Show up even when it hurts. Focus fiercely on the only thing that matters. Take extreme measures to make change happen

The difference is you.

Your intensity. Your relentlessness. Your unapologetic quest for answers and better results.

When you act that way, you’re guaranteed to do something incredible.

Because you’re “all in.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.