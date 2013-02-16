We Have Been Eating Chicken Wings Wrong Our Entire Lives

Chef John, the man behind the blog Food Wishes, has made an amazing breakthrough.



Have you ever been stuck trying to get all the meat off a chicken wing, but can’t quite get around the bones? Well, no longer.

There’s a way to simply slide out the bones from the end of the chicken wing that only takes a few seconds. This trick will turn any wing into a boneless, dippable miracle.

Check it out:

