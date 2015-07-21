Here's how to get through the workday after a sleepless night

We’ve all been there, tossing and turning all night, counting down the hours until we have to get up for work in the morning. Sleepless nights are no fun.

And the unfortunate reality is, even though you feel like crap the next day, you still have to show up at the office, ready to give 110%.

But, luckily, if the thought of making it through the day seems near impossible, there are things you can do.

Here’s how sleep researchers that talked to New York Magazine say you can structure your workday to power through the crankiness and exhaustion:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.