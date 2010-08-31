Stocks Slide: Top Trends Rocking The Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA

Understand today’s action, fast.

First the scoreboard:

  • Dow down 0.63%
  • Nasdaq down 0.74%
  • S&P 500 down 0.65%
  • 10-year yield down (stronger) 10.4 basis points to 2.55%

SECTOR WATCH: Financials and Industrials are getting hammered while Tech and Healthcare is defensive

YEAR TO DATE SCOREBOARD: Financials & Matrials underperform even further, while Industrials are giving back some of their relative strength

STOCK STANDOUTS: Apple, HP, Genzyme, and Noble Energy are the few instances of standout strength

KEY STRENGTH: HP (HPQ) shares still in the green after the companies $10 billion stock buyback announcement

Don't forget they are also involved in a potential buyout of 3PAR (PAR). Read more about HP's situation here.

KEY STRENGTH: Genzyme (GENZ) has shed some of its initial pop from snubbing Sanofi's advance

Sanofi offered $69 per share, yet Genzyme is trading above likely on speculation of a higher offer. Read about the offer here.

M&A: Genzyme January 11 out of the money calls are rather tame today, but they won't be if Sanofi has to bid higher than $69

KEY STRENGTH: Apple (APPL) is moving against the market, holding onto gains so far

Perhaps investors are happy about how Apple's iPod touch could incorporate 3G.

KEY STRENGTH: Noble Energy (NBL) is having a bullish trading day thanks to their 'Leviathan' project

Read about it here.

M&A: Cogent (COGT) is actually trading above 3M's $10.50 offer price for the company

Read about the offer here.

M&A: Thing is, out of the money call options aren't excited today, so COGT might be a done deal at $10.50

EARNINGS DISASTER: If you sold pre-market, you at least got out of FastChannel with half of your shirt. The shares have plummeted even further during regular hours.

From -20% pre-market, to -33% at mid-day. The announcement which did the damage is here.

DryShips (DRYS) lost all of its early gains, perhaps overall weakness in industrial goods is factor

But feel free to chime in on this one.

KEY WEAKNESS: Intel underperforming the market, down nearly 2%

It's various M&A deals and perhaps analyst revisions could be weighing the stock. Feel free to chime in.

KEY WEAKNESS: Wells Fargo down more than 2.5%, leading weakness in the Financials

There's an interesting article about how Wells Fargo got its Wachovia deal done.

Treasury bulls are winning today, yet again, as the 10-year yield breaks below 2.55%

