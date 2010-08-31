Stocks Slide: Top Trends Rocking The Market Right Now

Understand today’s action, fast.
First the scoreboard:
- Dow down 0.63%
- Nasdaq down 0.74%
- S&P 500 down 0.65%
- 10-year yield down (stronger) 10.4 basis points to 2.55%
SECTOR WATCH: Financials and Industrials are getting hammered while Tech and Healthcare is defensive
YEAR TO DATE SCOREBOARD: Financials & Matrials underperform even further, while Industrials are giving back some of their relative strength
KEY STRENGTH: HP (HPQ) shares still in the green after the companies $10 billion stock buyback announcement
Don't forget they are also involved in a potential buyout of 3PAR (PAR). Read more about HP's situation here.
Sanofi offered $69 per share, yet Genzyme is trading above likely on speculation of a higher offer. Read about the offer here.
M&A: Genzyme January 11 out of the money calls are rather tame today, but they won't be if Sanofi has to bid higher than $69
KEY STRENGTH: Noble Energy (NBL) is having a bullish trading day thanks to their 'Leviathan' project
M&A: Thing is, out of the money call options aren't excited today, so COGT might be a done deal at $10.50
EARNINGS DISASTER: If you sold pre-market, you at least got out of FastChannel with half of your shirt. The shares have plummeted even further during regular hours.
But feel free to chime in on this one.
It's various M&A deals and perhaps analyst revisions could be weighing the stock. Feel free to chime in.
