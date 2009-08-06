Your Tax Dollars, Not At Work (For Once)

Billionaire Hollywood producer Steve Bing lent out the plane and fuel for Bill Clinton’s rescue mission to North Korea this week.



The salaries of an undisclosed number of Secret Service agents were the only public expense involved.

The Washington Post calls the private financing of the trip a potent reminder of Clinton’s “vast Rolodex” of business contacts, but even in this economy, any major producer in Hollywood would cough up $200,000 to fund such a gripping international spectacle.

The private financing of Clinton’s rescue of Current TV journalists Euna Lee and Laura Ling, which also involved borrowing a Dow Chemical jet to get to Bing’s 737 in Burbank, is the single factor the Administration can cite to claim Clinton was “freelancing”, much in the way Jimmy Carter supposedly when he visited the country in 1994 following the expulsion of weapons inspectors.

