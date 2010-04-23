A Play-By-Play Guide To America's Coming Deflationary Debacle

The Japanese scenario haunts the U.S. economy.

The idea that all the government spending the U.S. has used to bring the country back from recession may not prevent the economy from crumbling under the weight of its own debts lives in markets today.

There have been signs that the U.S. may differ from Japan’s balance sheet recession. The Federal Reserve’s quick response, the size of that response, and the current growth experience suggests that the U.S. may avoid the worst of Japan’s balance sheet recession.

But a lot of the data explaining Japan’s experience matches up with U.S. economic data, and when you look at those charts side-by-side, its fearfully revealing.

Japan Commercial Land Values

Japan Residential Land Values

Japan Land Values

U.S. Land Prices

Japan Asset Prices

U.S. Asset Prices

Japan Interest Rates

U.S. Interest Rates

Japan Money Supply

U.S. Money Supply

Japan Loans Outstanding

U.S. Loans Outstanding

U.S. Bank Profits

Japan Bank Profits

Japanese Markets vs. The World

Japan Stock Values

U.S. DJIA Values

Japan GDP

U.S. GDP

Look familiar. California for Tokyo, perhaps?

Don't believe us? Check out Richard Koo's presentation saying the U.S. is the next Japan.

See Richard Koo of Nomura's presentation here >

